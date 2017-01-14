While much of the nation was focused on Virginia, for the first annual VA Showcase, New York was also putting together a meet of significance
While much of the nation was focused on Virginia, for the first annual VA Showcase, New York was also putting together a meet of significance
The mark also makes her the third fastest Long Islander at the distance
It's sort of been a routine in putting out these articles over the past few years.
Watch one of the best indoor events ever live Friday and Saturday 1/13-1/14.
The oval never stops at the Armory, and one of the biggest invites of the season is underfoot
Coach of the Year named for all 50 states and D.C.
A breakdown of the rankings, filtered by section
A breakdown of the rankings, filtered by section
There is a certain prestige to it. Getting that first sub-8 minute time in the 4x800m for the Indoor Season.
Watch day 1 race videos from Dartmouth Relays.