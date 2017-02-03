Follow Billy Cvecko and Cory Mull live at the University of Washington High School Indoor Invitational on Saturday on MileSplit!
Follow Billy Cvecko and Cory Mull live at the University of Washington High School Indoor Invitational on Saturday on MileSplit!
The two-time Olympic medalist shares her hurdling tips
The Armory Track Invite has long been known as the time to chase fast times instead of team titles
In the world of High School competition, injuries are an ever constant threat.
The Armory Track Invite has long been known as the time to chase fast times instead of team titles.
Two-time Olympian, IAAF World silver medalist for 800m gives training tips
It's time to fine tune top performances before we start rolling into championship season.
Original programming and live events across the FloSports network
Elite prep entries for this weekend's meet at the New York Armory
Brie Felnagle ran a world-leading mile time of 4:27 last weekend
The 600m world record holder recommends farmer's markets
LIVERPOOL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT-ATHLETE NAMED GATORADE NEW YORK BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Join Billy Cvecko & his right-hand man, Conrad Lippert, as they give you the latest shimmy on what's new in the track & field world.
Emotion is the X-factor in elite racing
It was only a matter of time.
It's taken over ten years since the last time we saw one.
A late entrant into the event, Anna Kostarellis (Churchville-Chili) came out as the top New Yorker in the Girls Mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.
It wasn't Sammy Watson's (Rush-Henrietta) first time competing against Professional Athletes, and something tells us it won't be her last.
Live events and original programming across the FloSports network